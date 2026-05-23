Odisha signs heritage conservation pact with IIT Kharagpur, SPA Bhopal

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Bhopal to strengthen conservation, protection and development of the state’s heritage monuments, temples and historical sites.

The non-financial MoU was signed among Odisha State Archaeology, IIT Kharagpur and SPA Bhopal. As part of the collaboration, advanced technologies such as LiDAR, 3D animation, digital mapping, geographic information systems (GIS) and remote sensing will be used for digital documentation, conservation and sustainable development of heritage sites across Odisha, officials of the Culture department said.

Speaking at the event, Odia Language, Literature and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the initiative will be a major step towards preservation and development of nearly 82 monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and around 212 monuments under the Odisha State Archaeology.

“Our heritage and architecture are our pride and have given Odisha a distinct identity at the international level. It is our responsibility to preserve these heritage sites and pass on their uniqueness to future generations,” the Minister said.

He added that the agreement would facilitate the use of modern technologies for the conservation, protection and development of heritage monuments, temples and historical structures in the state.

During the event, the new logo of the Odisha State Archaeology was unveiled, reflecting the department’s renewed focus on heritage preservation and digital documentation.

Suraj also announced that under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, 10 students from Odisha will get internship opportunities at IIT Kharagpur in the field of heritage and architectural conservation.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture secretary Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya said objective of the collaboration is to preserve Odisha’s rich architectural and archaeological legacy through the use of modern technologies.