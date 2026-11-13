Odisha sets up robotics labs in 807 government schools at Rs 164 crore, launches Nipun app

The Odisha government has launched robotics laboratories in 807 government schools at a cost of Rs 164.33 crore, giving students in Classes 6 to 10 access to practical training in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and 3D printing.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the laboratories on Thursday, November 12, during the opening of the three-day state-level children's festival, Surabhi-2026, at the Capital High School ground in Bhubaneswar. He also launched the Nipun App, a free Android-based educational platform intended to strengthen foundational learning among primary school students.

The robotics initiative is expected to familiarise students with emerging technologies through hands-on activities. The laboratories have been established across 807 government schools with an investment of Rs 164.33 crore.

Addressing students at the event, CM Majhi urged them to develop practical skills and learn to distinguish reliable information from misleading content available online. He also advised them to use mobile phones primarily for learning rather than entertainment.

“It is skill, not a degree, that serves as the genuine guarantee for securing a livelihood,” CM Majhi said, asking students to prepare for changing employment requirements rather than focus solely on academic marks or government jobs.

The Chief Minister, who began his career as a teacher, said students should equip themselves with the knowledge and capabilities needed to benefit from emerging employment opportunities as Odisha's industrial sector expands.

The Nipun App was launched as a digital learning resource for primary school students. The government has described it as a platform to strengthen foundational education, although details of its learning modules, assessment features and rollout schedule were not specified in the announcement.

The event also saw the presentation of the Mukhyamantri Shiksha Puraskar to 375 teachers, students and educational institutions for their contributions during the 2024 and 2025 award cycles. The state has earmarked Rs 138.97 crore in incentives under the scheme, which covers awards from the block to the state level.

CM Majhi also distributed the Mukhyamantri Odia Bhasha Brutti to 7,350 meritorious students. Each beneficiary will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 7,500 for excellence in the study of Odia. Ten high-achieving students and four toppers from the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) were also felicitated.

The three-day Surabhi-2026 festival, being held from November 12 to 14, has brought together more than 2,500 meritorious students from across Odisha. Organised by the School and Mass Education Department, the event provides students with opportunities to participate in activities spanning literature, culture, art, music, debate and other creative fields.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said the festival offered children a platform to display their abilities beyond classroom learning. The inaugural programme also recognised Nabarangpur, Cuttack and Kalahandi districts for their performance under the Chief Minister's Education Awards.