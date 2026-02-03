Odisha: Schools to be closed today for President's visit

As many as 48 elementary, secondary and higher secondary, government aided, privately managed schools will be closed ahead of the President’s visit.

The President is scheduled to visit Biraja Temple and have darshan of the deity. She will also offer ‘pinda’ to her ancestors at Navigaya on the temple premises.

She will spend one and half hour at the temple before heading to Balasore.

The President, she will attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore on the same day.