Odisha revises regularisation order for 13,000 junior teachers; check what changes

The Odisha government has issued a revised notification for the regularisation of more than 13,000 junior teachers appointed on a schematic basis during the 2023-24 academic year.

The School and Mass Education Department issued the notification on October 1, superseding its earlier order of April 2, 2026.

Under the revised order, junior teachers who were recruited through the prescribed selection process and continue to be in service will be regularised as assistant teachers in Level-V(A) of the elementary cadre, subject to fulfilment of the prescribed conditions.

The government has fixed January 1, 2026, as the date from which the teachers will receive regular pay and other admissible service benefits.

The notification states that the period from the teachers' respective dates of joining until December 31, 2025, will be treated as service rendered in a schematic or contractual capacity. This period will not count towards seniority in the regular cadre or provide consequential benefits applicable to regular service.

The department had earlier issued a regularisation notification on April 2. However, the Orissa High Court stayed the order 12 days later following litigation. The government has now issued the revised notification after making changes to the earlier arrangement.

The move comes after junior teachers staged a protest in Bhubaneswar on September 18, demanding immediate regularisation and an end to the contractual appointment system. Thousands of teachers under the Odisha Junior Teachers' Association participated in the dharna at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, according to reports.

The latest notification covers junior teachers appointed in government-run primary and upper primary schools during the 2023-24 recruitment cycle. Around 13,000 teachers, including women, are expected to benefit from the revised regularisation order.