Odisha refunds Rs 69.23 crore in college admission fees to 1.11 lakh students under Gyanodaya scheme

The Odisha government has refunded Rs 69.23 crore in college admission fees to 1,11,678 students under its Gyanodaya-Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme, which provides free education to eligible students from kindergarten to postgraduate level.

The Higher Education Department transferred the money directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, officials said on October 29. The refunds cover students who had paid their college admission fees before the scheme came into effect for the 2026-27 academic session.

The state introduced the scheme after the admission process for the academic year had already concluded in some institutions. Students had therefore paid the prescribed fees before the waiver was implemented, prompting the department to arrange reimbursements.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj has asked students to check their bank accounts to confirm whether the money has been credited. Those who have not received their refunds can update their bank details once the correction facility becomes available through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal.