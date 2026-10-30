Odisha refunds Rs 69.23 crore in college admission fees to 1.11 lakh students under Gyanodaya scheme

The Odisha government has refunded Rs 69.23 crore in college admission fees to 1,11,678 students under its Gyanodaya-Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme, which provides free education to eligible students from kindergarten to postgraduate level.
The Higher Education Department transferred the money directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, officials said on October 29. The refunds cover students who had paid their college admission fees before the scheme came into effect for the 2026-27 academic session.
The state introduced the scheme after the admission process for the academic year had already concluded in some institutions. Students had therefore paid the prescribed fees before the waiver was implemented, prompting the department to arrange reimbursements.
Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj has asked students to check their bank accounts to confirm whether the money has been credited. Those who have not received their refunds can update their bank details once the correction facility becomes available through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal.
Who is eligible under the scheme?
The Gyanodaya-Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme took effect from the 2026-27 academic session. For higher education, it covers eligible students enrolled in regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at state public universities, government colleges and government-aided private colleges.
The scheme is intended to reduce the cost of education for students and their families. However, it does not cover every course or institution. When the scheme was introduced, the state government clarified that professional and self-financing courses, including BEd and MEd programmes, were excluded from the free education provision.
The refund announced this week concerns admission fees already paid by eligible degree college students. It should not be interpreted as a refund of all education-related expenses, such as hostel charges, transport, examination fees or other costs that may fall outside the fee waiver.
What should students do if they have not received the refund?
Students should first check the bank account details they submitted during admission and confirm whether the payment has been credited.
The government has said a facility will be made available through the SAMS student login portal for students to correct their bank details and facilitate pending transfers. Students who are still waiting for the money should monitor the official portal for the link and further instructions.