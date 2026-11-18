The Odisha School and Mass Education Department has increased the weightage of annual examinations for Class 5 students from 40% to 50% and revised the question paper pattern for Class 8, with more questions testing conceptual understanding, under new assessment rules for the 2026-27 academic year.

The changes were prescribed in a department resolution. Under the revised framework, students in both classes will be assessed for 100 marks in each term, with 50 marks allocated to internal assessment and 50 to the summative examination.

Internal assessment will comprise 25 marks for formative assessment and 25 marks based on teachers' observations. The revised arrangement brings Class 5 in line with Class 8, which already followed an equal division between internal assessment and the annual examination.

The department has also changed the distribution of questions in the Class 8 annual examination. Questions testing knowledge will account for 20% of the paper, down from 30%, while questions assessing understanding will rise from 40% to 50%. The remaining 30% will test application and higher-order thinking skills.

The distribution for Class 5 will remain unchanged, with 30% of questions testing knowledge, 40% understanding and 30% application and higher-order thinking.

The annual examination for Class 5 will carry 50 marks, comprising a 10-mark oral test and a 40-mark written examination. Class 8 students will take a written examination carrying 50 marks.

The two classes will also have different syllabus coverage for the annual examination. For Class 5, the paper will cover the content taught after the first term. For Class 8, 30% of questions will be drawn from content covered before the first term and 70% from the portion taught afterwards.

The department has prescribed a common difficulty ratio for both classes. Question papers will contain 30% easy questions, 40% of moderate difficulty and 30% difficult questions. Both objective and subjective questions will be included.

The revised framework follows the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 and the Odisha Curriculum Framework for School Education 2025. The department said the changes are intended to assess students' conceptual clarity before they move to the next stage of schooling.

Odisha introduced annual examinations for Classes 5 and 8 in the 2025-26 academic year, with a 50-mark paper for each class. Students who failed to secure the prescribed pass marks were to receive remedial instruction and an opportunity to take supplementary examinations. The system also included provisions for holding students back if they failed to meet promotion requirements after the re-examination.

The revised 2026-27 framework retains the oral and written examination format for Class 5 and the written-only format for Class 8, while changing the assessment weightage and the cognitive-level distribution of questions.