Odisha bandh over alleged textbook errors: Highway blocked in Bhubaneswar as protesters seek Education Minister’s resignation

Bhubaneswar (ANI): Members of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) and Nabnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) on Wednesday staged a protest in Bhubaneswar by blocking a national highway and burning tyres at Baramunda bus stand as part of a 12-hour statewide Odisha bandh called over alleged textbook errors.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, alleging errors in school textbooks and seeking action from the state government.

Speaking to ANI, M D Manwar Ali, State Convenor of Nabnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan, said, "Right now, the Odisha Bandh is happening in Bhubaneswar at Baramunda. On that side is Hanspal, on this side is Uttara. Accordingly, across Odisha—whether West Odisha, East Odisha, or South Odisha—you will see picketing has started everywhere."

Explaining the reason behind the bandh, Ali said that the organisation was demanding the resignation of Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond over alleged errors in school textbooks and claimed irregularities in the textbook preparation process.

He alleged that more than 2,000 errors were found in Class 1 to Class 8 textbooks and claimed that corruption worth ₹380 crore had taken place. "Demanding the resignation of Odisha’s Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, we have called for an Odisha Bandh today. We request everyone to support this call. In Odisha, for children's school textbooks from Class 1 to Class 8, there are more than 2,000 errors and a corruption of ₹380 crore has taken place," he added.

Ali claimed that despite the ongoing protest at the dharna site, no government representative had approached them for discussions or taken action on their demand, following which the organisation called for the Odisha bandh.

"Therefore, today our demand is that Odisha’s Mass Education Minister must resign. Today marks 42 days of our protest. Our organisation’s founder Akshaya Ji has been on protest for 25 days, and today is my 18th day. We sat there at the protest venue (Dharna Sthal), but no representative from the government came to talk or ask for his resignation. That’s why we gave the call for the Odisha Bandh," he said.

He also appealed to people to support the bandh, alleging that the issue affects the future of students in the state.

The protesters further claimed that examinations are approaching, but textbooks have not reached many students, and alleged errors in the National Anthem printed in textbooks.

The organisations have warned of intensifying their agitation if their demand for the minister's resignation is not addressed.