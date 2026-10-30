Odisha SI exam: Candidates can correct, validate data till November 8

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission has extended the last date to update and validate application data for an examination to fill up police sub-inspector posts by 10 days, according to an official statement.
The online updation and validation facility will remain open till 11 pm on November 8 through the commission's website, the state government said on Thursday.
The commission has asked all candidates who applied for the Combined Police Service Examination-2024 at the sub-inspector (SI) level to update and validate their credentials and application data by the extended timeframe.
Earlier, the commission had set October 29 as the last date for the purpose.
The data updated and validated by candidates will be treated as final for all subsequent stages of the examination and related purposes, the statement said.
All candidates have been advised to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe, and the deadline will not be extended further, it said.
Notably, the police SI recruitment examination was scheduled for October last year. However, the exam was cancelled after the police detected serious "irregularities in the selection process".
More than 120 people, including over 110 job aspirants, several middlemen, and key operatives, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the alleged irregularities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.