Odisha Police and NFSU launch cyber forensics training, for 480 personnel by January 2027

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (IANS): The CID Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Tuesday signed a five‑year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Bhubaneswar campus, marking a significant step towards strengthening cyber policing and scientific investigation.
The Odisha Police in an official statement said the partnership aims to enhance capabilities in cybercrime investigation, digital forensics and evidence‑based policing.
The MoU was signed by DGP, Crime Branch, Vinaytosh Mishra and Campus Director, NFSU Bhubaneswar, Purabi Pokhariyal in the presence of DGP, Odisha Police, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania. Following the signing ceremony, the DGP inaugurated the first Cyber Crime Investigation and Digital Forensics Training Programme under the partnership.
Addressing the gathering, Khurania described the MoU as a “historic milestone” in the modernisation and development journey of the Odisha Police.
He said the launch of the first training programme marked the beginning of a new chapter in cyber policing in the state.
The DGP emphasised that the nature of crime is changing rapidly and the role of digital evidence has become crucial in almost every case.
He noted that cybercrimes such as mule accounts, online investment fraud and “digital arrest” are increasing, and forensic science has become central to investigation under the new criminal laws.
Highlighting the state’s efforts to combat cybercrime, Khurania said Odisha had established 20 new Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Police Stations and equipped police stations with modern hardware and software worth nearly Rs 15 crore.
He stressed that specialised training was essential to ensure these resources were used effectively.
The DGP further stated that the partnership with NFSU would extend beyond training to include collaboration in crime scene management, higher education, joint research, development of forensic infrastructure and technical consultancy, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for scientific policing.
Speaking on the occasion, DGP, Crime Branch, Vinaytosh Mishra said the collaboration with NFSU would enable officers and personnel across all ranks to receive world‑class technical training in cyber investigation and digital forensics.
He informed that by January 2027, a total of 480 officers and personnel from all 34 police districts and the Crime Branch would undergo specialised training through 16 batches, with 30 participants in each batch, ranging from constables to DSPs. The six‑day programme will include five days of classroom and laboratory training at NFSU, followed by one day of practical training at the Cyber Complex.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.