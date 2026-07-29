Odisha Plus 3 third selection merit List 2026 to be released today; accept seat by August 1

SAMS will release the Odisha Plus 3 third selection merit list 2026 today, July 29, at 2 PM. The download link will be active at degree.samsodisha.gov.in. The selected students must complete the seat acceptance and admission formalities by August 1. Any vacant seats after August 1 will be allocated to waitlisted candidates on August 4.
Release date and time of selection list: July 29, 2026, 2 PM
Mode of admission fee payment: Online
Details required to download: Mobile number and password
Mode of reporting: Physical reporting at the allotted college
Deadline to complete reporting process: by 5 PM on August 1, 2026
Will there be further rounds: Phase 2 process is expected after August 6
Release of allotments for waitlisted candidates: August 4
Along with the merit cum selection list, SAMS will release the district-wise, course-wise and college-wise cutoff marks. Over 1,69,398 seats are vacant after the second selection list. The highest number of vacant seats are available in the Arts stream (84,465). After the third round, over 70000 seats are expected to remain vacant, which may be filled in the waitlist and Phase 2 counselling.
The details regarding vacant seats after third selection list are expected to be uploaded by August 3 so that the waitlisted candidates can estimate their admission chances. A detailed seat matrix for Phase 2 counselling can be expected in the second week of August.
Keep visiting EdexLive for the latest SAMS Odisha news and updates.