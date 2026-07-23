Odisha Plus 2 second selection merit list 2026 releasing today, intimation letter details

SAMS Odisha will activate the download link of Plus 2 second selection merit list 2026 today, July 23. The official release time for the activation of selection list is 3:00 PM. The selected students will have to download the intimation letter through the candidate login.

Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List 2026: Instructions to download

The merit list will be published at hss.samsodisha.gov.in

On the home, you will find an option that indicates 'Check your selection status'

After clicking on this option, enter your mobile number and password details to login

An OTP will be sent to registered mobile number

Enter the OTP and validate the login

Your selection status shall be displayed on the screen along with the link to download the intimation letter

The selected students will have 3 options to choose viz., Accept the seat, float and slide. Students looking for better course option can choose the float option. Through the slide option, students can opt for better college allotment in the upcoming round i.e., spot admission.

Students who are accepting the seat must download the intimation letter ad report to the allotted college between July 25 to 29, 2026. It is advisable to complete the reporting process as early as possible as the Higher Education Department is commening the classes from July 23 onwards. The first selection merit list was released on July 8.

Spot round will be the final admission chance for Plus 2 admission. The choice locking facility for the same will open from July 30 onwards with the deadline being August 2.