The Odisha government plans to create or update Wikipedia pages for 742 degree colleges across the state to improve access to information about institutions, many of which have non-functional websites or incomplete and outdated online records.

The Higher Education Department proposes to appoint an agency to collect, verify and publish information about the colleges. The agency will also monitor the pages for three years after publication, checking for inaccurate edits, vandalism, outdated details and broken references.

The profiles will include each college's year of establishment, history, founders, university affiliation, accreditation status, courses, departments, faculty and student strength. Details of examination performance, infrastructure, research contributions, awards, academic achievements and notable alumni will also be included wherever applicable.

The department plans to verify the information against government notifications, university records, University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) records, newspapers and published books. Unpublished information supplied by colleges alone will not qualify as a reference.

The agency will also be responsible for improving existing Wikipedia entries in English or Odia rather than creating duplicate pages. The project will be implemented in phases, covering data collection, verification, content development and publication.

A searchable directory connecting the profiles of all 742 colleges is also proposed. The pages will be linked to the Higher Education Department's website and the respective college websites.

The department has clarified that the Wikipedia profiles will not replace official college websites. These will continue to remain the authorised sources for admission notifications, examination schedules, course details and other administrative information.

The project comes as the department seeks to address gaps in the online information available about colleges, particularly older institutions. In several cases, details about their academic history, departments, facilities and research activities are either difficult to locate or spread across different sources.