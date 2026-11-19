Odisha has operationalised 24 additional Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across seven districts, taking the number of functional institutions in the state to 71 and creating residential education opportunities for an estimated 1,440 tribal students.

The state’s ST and SC Development Department announced the expansion on November 17, following the completion of admissions at the newly opened schools. The institutions began operations in October, with the admission process for the 2026-27 academic year subsequently completed.

The new schools are distributed across Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Koraput and Kandhamal districts. Mayurbhanj accounts for the largest share, with eight schools, followed by Keonjhar with five and Nabarangpur with four. Sundargarh has three, Rayagada two, while Koraput and Kandhamal have one each.

The eight schools in Mayurbhanj are located at Raruan, Jashipur, Sukruli, Gopabandhunagar, Saraskana, Bisoi, Badampahad and Bijatola. Keonjhar's five centres are at Saharapada, Harichandanpur, Banspal, Ghatagaon and Telkoi.

Nabarangpur's schools are situated at Kosagumuda, Umerkote, Dabugaon and Raighar, while Tangarpalli, Subdega and Bisra account for the three in Sundargarh. The two schools in Rayagada are at Ramnaguda and Padmapur. Padua in Koraput and Tumudibandha in Kandhamal complete the list.