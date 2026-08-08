Odisha NEET UG Counselling registration closes on August 10

OJEE NEET Counselling 2026 is the online counselling procedure conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical and dental colleges in Odisha. Admission is based on the NEET UG 2026 rank. Eligible candidates must register online, fill in their preferred colleges, and participate in the seat allotment process based on their merit, eligibility, and seat availability. The last date to apply for Odisha NEET UG Counselling is August 10.

Direct Link to register for Odisha NEET Counselling 2026

The candidates can follow the direct link to start Odisha NEET UG Counselling Registration.

How to register for OJEE NEET Counselling 2026?

The steps to apply for Odisha NEET UG counselling have been mentioned below.

1. Visit the official website www.ojee.nic.in and register using your NEET application number and basic details.

2. Pay the application fee depensing upon your candidate category.

General/SEBC: ₹1,000

SC/ST/PwD: ₹500

3. Upload scanned copies of your mark sheets, certificates, and NEET scorecard.

4. The Odisha state merit list will be released on the official website. Select your preferred colleges and courses and lock your choices before the deadline.

5. Check the OJEE NEET seat allotment result and download it.

6. Report to the allotted institute with the original documents and pay the admission fee to confirm your seat.