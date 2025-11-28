Odisha Minister calls President Murmu's address to Assembly 'historic and emotional'
Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday described President Droupadi Murmu's address to the winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly as a "historic and deeply emotional moment" for the state.
Speaking to ANI after the special address, Mahaling said, "Today was a historic day for the Odisha Assembly. The daughter of Odisha's soil, President Droupadi Murmu, addressed our assembly today. She became emotional during her speech, and her words were truly inspiring. We, too, became very emotional listening to her."
President Murmu, who hails from Odisha, addressed the House as part of the Assembly's ongoing winter session. Her presence, the minister added, was a moment of pride for the people of the state and a reminder of her journey from rural Odisha to the highest constitutional office in the country.
Mahaling noted that the President's speech highlighted values of service, integrity and inclusive development, resonating with both legislators and the public.
The winter session of the Odisha Assembly continues.
Meanwhile, India celebrated the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on Tuesday with a solemn national ceremony held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, reaffirming India's collective commitment to the ideals and values of the Constitution.
President Droupadi Murmu presided over the ceremony, which was attended by the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries.
The President released the Constitution of India in nine languages--Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese--prepared by the Legislative Department.
The President, in her address, underscored the Constitution's pivotal role in guiding India's democratic journey and called on citizens to uphold its core principles -- justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
The President said that the all-inclusive vision enshrined in constitutional ideals provides direction to our governance system. She said that in 2015, the year of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary, it was decided to celebrate November 26th annually as Constitution Day.