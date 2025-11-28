Odisha Minister calls President Murmu's address to Assembly 'historic and emotional'

Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday described President Droupadi Murmu's address to the winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly as a "historic and deeply emotional moment" for the state.



Speaking to ANI after the special address, Mahaling said, "Today was a historic day for the Odisha Assembly. The daughter of Odisha's soil, President Droupadi Murmu, addressed our assembly today. She became emotional during her speech, and her words were truly inspiring. We, too, became very emotional listening to her."

