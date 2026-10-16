Odisha Student Poll Results: Majhi congratulates winners, Patnaik thanks Gen Z

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated newly elected student representatives across the state, where campus elections were held on Thursday after a gap of eight years.
Elections were held in 346 colleges and 13 universities across the state.
In a post on X, Majhi criticised the previous BJD government for keeping student union elections suspended for eight years, alleging that the move was aimed at serving its political interests.
"The previous government kept student union elections suspended to serve its political interests, depriving students of their democratic voice. Our government fulfilled its promise to the student community by successfully conducting the elections and restoring the spirit of democracy on campuses," Majhi said.
The chief minister congratulated the newly elected representatives and expressed confidence that they would uphold the trust of their fellow students, discharge their responsibilities with sincerity and integrity, strengthen democratic values on campuses and contribute to building a 'Viksit Odisha'.
"I wish them a bright future and a successful tenure," Majhi said.
Patnaik, on the other hand, alleged that the BJP adopted unfair means in the elections.
"I commend all the leaders of BJD and BCJD (Biju Chhatra Janata Dal) who stood firmly against the BJP government's conspiracy to win the Students Union election through injustice and unfair means," he said in a post on X.
The five-time chief minister also congratulated the winning candidates and students, describing their victory as a reflection of the dedication and unity of Odisha's Gen Z, youth and student community.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winning candidates and students in the Student Parliament election. This victory reflects the dedication and unity of Odisha's #GenZ, youth, and student power," he said.
"Let us all unite to move forward in maintaining the academic environment of the college and shaping a bright future for the students," Patnaik added.
He also attached a "Thank You-Gen-Z" sticker to his social media post.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.