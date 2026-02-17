Odisha: KIIT honours four global leaders at 22nd University Foundation Day celebration

Addressing the Foundation Day event, Oppenheimer said he was deeply moved after his visit to the KII University campus. “The campus is beyond our imagination,” he said.

He called upon students to create a lasting impact. “Don’t underestimate the contributions you are making to this society. You have an opportunity to contribute to your communities, family, country and to the world in a very significant way. You should follow your heart as it keeps you connected to your purpose and makes decisions easier. If you follow your heart, decisions get so much easier,” he said.

Media veteran KN Shanth Kumar said, “KIIT is more than a story of institutions; it is a story of vision.”