Odisha govt urged to add third gender option in OPSC exam form

As applications for the examination have already been invited, the Commission asked the government to take up the matter expeditiously.

In its order, the OHRC recommended that the General Administration and Public Grievance department ask the OPSC to incorporate a third gender/transgender option in the online application form and extend the last date for submission by 15 days.

The OPSC has invited online applications for recruitment to 465 Group A and Group B posts, with the application window open from January 20 to February 20.