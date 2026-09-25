Gyanodaya scheme: Odisha govt releases Rs 14.34 cr to higher education institutions

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has released the second instalment of Rs 14.34 crore to eligible higher education institutions, accounting for 15 per cent of the approved assistance under a state government scheme for the academic session 2026-27, officials said on Thursday.
The Higher Education Department released the funds under the 'Gyanodaya Shiksha Ru Samruddhi' (KG to PG Free Education) scheme through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), they said.
Earlier, the department had released the first instalment of Rs 9.56 crore (10 per cent of the approved assistance) to the eligible institutions, according to an official statement.
With the release of the first two instalments, a total of Rs 23.90 crore has been disbursed so far, it said.
State Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the phased release of funds will support the effective implementation of the scheme, and ensure that eligible students receive the benefits of free education without financial barriers.
The 'Gyanodaya' scheme covers eligible students enrolled in regular UG and PG programmes offered by state public universities, government colleges and government-aided private colleges.
Students covered under the scheme are required to pay only the prescribed examination fee.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.