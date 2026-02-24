Odisha govt pulls up OUHS V-C for not adhering to official rules

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) is in the news yet again. This time, for taking decisions and actions without authority which has landed the state government in trouble and prompted the Health and Family Welfare department to formally direct its vice-chancellor to adhere to institutional protocol.

In a strongly-worded communication (accessed by The New Indian Express), additional secretary of the department Bijay Kumar Dash has placed on record the government’s ‘serious concern’ over the cancellation of the appointment of Dr Manasee Panda, former superintendent of BB Medical College and Hospital, Balangir as director (curriculum) which reportedly embarrassed the government and exposed it to potential litigation.