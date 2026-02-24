Odisha govt pulls up OUHS V-C for not adhering to official rules
BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) is in the news yet again. This time, for taking decisions and actions without authority which has landed the state government in trouble and prompted the Health and Family Welfare department to formally direct its vice-chancellor to adhere to institutional protocol.
In a strongly-worded communication (accessed by The New Indian Express), additional secretary of the department Bijay Kumar Dash has placed on record the government’s ‘serious concern’ over the cancellation of the appointment of Dr Manasee Panda, former superintendent of BB Medical College and Hospital, Balangir as director (curriculum) which reportedly embarrassed the government and exposed it to potential litigation.
According to official records, OUHS had issued an advertisement on February 20, 2024, inviting applications for the post of director (curriculum).
Dr Panda, who was serving as superintendent of BB MCH, was duly selected for the post.
Her appointment was formalised through OUHS Notification No. 8424 dated August 27, 2024.
The advertisement had clearly stipulated that candidates serving under the government must produce a no objection certificate (NOC) at the time of joining. Following the prescribed procedure, Dr Panda applied for the NOC.
The Health department granted her approval after due consideration and formally relieved her from government duties to enable her to join OUHS. The relieving order was issued by the department on January 6, this year. However, the registrar of OUHS cancelled her appointment a day earlier, on January 5, through a notification and that too without prior consultation or approval from the state government.
Describing the move as procedurally irregular, administratively untenable and contrary to established norms governing appointments involving government officers, the Health department in the letter to the vice-chancellor stated that the unilateral action resulted in an ‘avoidable and unpalatable situation’ for the government, exposing it to potential litigation and causing administrative uncertainty.
Sources said, in a similar order in December last, the registrar of the university had directed the dean and principal of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital to relieve one professor in the pathology department of the college within three days. Officials pointed out that OUHS has no authority to direct a dean and principal to relieve a faculty.
The Health department has asked the university to strictly adhere to due process. The vice-chancellor has also been cautioned against recurrence of such instances in future.
OUHS V-C Prof Manash Ranjan Sahoo did not respond to calls and messages when TNIE tried to elicit his response.