Odisha govt forms high-level committee to examine teachers’ long-standing demands

“Discussions have also been held on these demands at different points in time. Taking these matters seriously, the state government has decided to constitute a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Shri Ashok Kumar Tripathy, Indian Administrative Service (Retired), to examine the set of demands of teachers, lecturers, and staff. The committee is expected to submit its report to the state government within six months,” CM Majhi said in the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday.