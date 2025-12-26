Odisha government to form panel to examine demands of OMSA

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to constitute a committee to look into the demands of Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA).

This was decided after a discussion of Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling with the members of OMSA here on Thursday.

The association of government doctors had threatened to halt OPD services and works related to National Health Mission (NHM) for at least one hour every day from Friday to press for their long-standing demands.