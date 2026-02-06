Odisha government proposes correction of place names to reflect Odia heritage

According to the notice, the proposed changes largely involve correcting English spellings that do not accurately represent the original Odia names of the districts and places.

The exercise will not completely rename the places.

Among the key suggestions, the Revenue department has proposed to correct Deogarh district’s English name to Debagarh, aligning it with the authentic Odia pronunciation.

Similarly, Khurda district is proposed to be corrected as Khoradha, while Angul would become Anugol and Kendrapara as Kendrapada. Balasore district is proposed to be spelled as Baleshwar and Keonjhar as Kendujhar.

Several subdivisions, tehsils and blocks are also included in the list.