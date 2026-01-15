Odisha boosts efforts to curb school dropouts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has intensified its efforts to curb school dropouts, successfully re-enrolling more than 60,000 students across the state through targeted interventions and community outreach programmes, Minister of School and Mass Education of Odisha, Nityananda Gond, said on Wednesday.



Speaking to ANI, Gond said the state government has rolled out multiple initiatives to ensure that every child has access to quality education and to significantly reduce dropout rates. "One of the key initiatives is the 'Aaso School Jiba' campaign, under which teachers conducted a door-to-door survey across Odisha to identify children who had dropped out of school," he highlighted.



According to the survey findings, around 1,83,216 dropout students were identified statewide. Following sustained engagement with families and counselling of parents, at least 60,863 students have so far been brought back into the formal education system, with necessary facilities and support provided to them, the minister said.