Odisha enters India’s top five investment-friendly states as focus turns to jobs, skills and startups

“Odisha’s recognition among the top five investment-friendly states is a matter of immense pride for every Odia. This achievement reflects our collective commitment to transparent governance, industry-friendly policies and efficient service delivery. We thank our industry partners for their continued trust in Odisha. This recognition is not our destination but a milestone. We will continue to undertake reforms, strengthen infrastructure and create an even more enabling ecosystem so that Odisha emerges as one of the most preferred investment destinations in India and globally,” said CM Majhi.