Odisha enters India’s top five investment-friendly states as focus turns to jobs, skills and startups

Bhubaneswar, July 21 (IANS): Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the people of Odisha, all departments of the Government of Odisha, industry partners, entrepreneurs, investors and public servants following the state’s recognition among the top five states in NITI Aayog’s first-ever Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026.
Describing the recognition as a significant milestone in Odisha’s development journey, the Chief Minister said the achievement reflects the state’s unwavering commitment to transparent governance, policy-driven reforms, investor-friendly administration and sustainable industrial development.
“Odisha’s recognition among the top five investment-friendly states is a matter of immense pride for every Odia. This achievement reflects our collective commitment to transparent governance, industry-friendly policies and efficient service delivery. We thank our industry partners for their continued trust in Odisha. This recognition is not our destination but a milestone. We will continue to undertake reforms, strengthen infrastructure and create an even more enabling ecosystem so that Odisha emerges as one of the most preferred investment destinations in India and globally,” said CM Majhi.
He also expressed his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to cooperative federalism. Majhi said that the transformative reforms introduced under the Prime Minister’s leadership, coupled with the strength of the Double Engine Government, have accelerated Odisha’s progress in infrastructure, industrialisation, connectivity, logistics, skilling and overall economic development.
The Investment Friendliness Index, released by NITI Aayog, is India’s first comprehensive, evidence-based framework for assessing the investment ecosystem across states and J&K. Odisha secured a place among the top performers, alongside Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa, reaffirming its emergence as one of India’s most competitive investment destinations.
“The recognition validates Odisha’s sustained focus on governance reforms, ease of doing business, institutional efficiency and investor facilitation. Through progressive policy interventions, digital governance, time-bound approvals, strengthened institutional mechanisms and a robust Single Window Clearance system, the state has created an enabling ecosystem that supports investment across diverse sectors,” CM Majhi said.
He added that Odisha is emerging beyond its traditional industrial strengths as a diversified manufacturing and services hub attracting investments. The Chief Minister said these investments are transforming Odisha by strengthening industrial value chains, supporting MSMEs and startups, promoting innovation and creating jobs for youth.
The Government has also prioritised the development of modern industrial infrastructure through integrated industrial parks, logistics corridors, improved connectivity, reliable power supply and sector-specific industrial ecosystems. Continuous engagement with domestic and global investors, policy stability and efficient project facilitation have further strengthened Odisha’s reputation as a trusted and preferred investment destination.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.