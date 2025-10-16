Odisha: DAV Unit VIII organised TECH TOPIA 1.0 to honour Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

On October 15, 2025, Thursday, DAV Unit VIII in Bhubaneswar celebrated the 94th birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s ‘Missile Man,’ by inaugurating TECH TOPIA 1.0, a science conclave aimed at sparking curiosity and scientific temper among students. The event featured inspiring talks, hands-on workshops, and demonstrations to encourage young minds to explore science and innovation.

Inauguration and Inspiration

The conclave was opened by Prof Omkar Nath Mohanty, former Professor at IIT Kharagpur and former Vice-Chancellor of BPUT. In his inaugural speech, he inspired students by highlighting Dr Kalam’s life and scientific spirit, urging them to act as stewards to protect the environment. The event set the tone for a day of learning and discovery.

The conclave featured a series of captivating sessions to ignite students’ curiosity:

- Symphony of the Sky: Dr Subhendu Patnaik, former Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, enthralled attendees with an exploration of the cosmos.

- Citizen Science and Season Watch: Dr Geetha Ramaswami, team leader at NCF, motivated students to participate in environmental observation and citizen science initiatives.

- Bright Fins, Brighter Future: Dr Saroj Swain, Principal Scientist at CIFA, delivered an engaging talk on the potential of aquaculture.

- Green Hydrogen: Dr Sudhansu Tripathy, former Reader in the Department of Chemistry at Ravenshaw University, energised the audience with insights into sustainable energy solutions.

Hands-on workshops

Two workshops were conducted to provide students with practical exposure:

- Mr Himansu Satpathy, former Education Officer at Regional Science Centre, led a session on developing scientific temper, encouraging critical thinking.

- Mr Nikunja Bihari Sahu, Education Officer at Regional Science Centre, conducted a demonstration of scientific experiments, broadening students’ understanding of scientific principles.

Held on World Students Day, TECH TOPIA 1.0 offered a unique platform for students to expand their horizons. The workshops and sessions were designed to enhance scientific curiosity and inspire innovative thinking among the youth.