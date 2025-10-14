Odisha CM Majhi on NEP 2020 & its power to transform India into a knowledge society

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, speaking at a symposium on ‘Indian knowledge tradition’ at Central Sanskrit University, Puri, on Monday, October 13, 2025, emphasised the transformative potential of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Organised in collaboration with Siksha Sanskruti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi, the event highlighted NEP’s role in aligning India’s educational framework with global goals like SDG 4.

NEP’s vision for holistic education

Majhi described NEP 2020 as a groundbreaking policy that integrates India’s cultural ethos with 21st-century educational needs, focusing on creativity, foundational literacy, and analytical thinking to build a vibrant knowledge society.

“The NEP, rooted in Indian ethos, will transform India into a vibrant knowledge society by providing quality education, making it a global knowledge power. The concept of building an ideal society and governance for welfare are integral to our eternal philosophy,” Majhi said.

Preserving cultural heritage

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of introducing youth to India’s rich knowledge systems, culture, and history, noting their resilience against foreign invasions. He called preserving this heritage a national duty.

Majhi highlighted NEP’s aim to nurture individuals with critical thinking, empathy, courage, scientific temper, creativity, and moral values, while instilling constitutional values and patriotism.

“India’s knowledge tradition emphasises education for collective welfare, not just personal gain. According to Kautilya’s Arthashastra, a ruler’s true happiness lies in people’s welfare. Indian democratic thought prioritises duty and public welfare, viewing ruler-subject relations like a father-son bond,” he said.

The symposium featured prominent speakers, including Atul Kothari (Secretary, Siksha Sanskruti Utthan Nyas), Pankaj Mittal (Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities), and Prabhat Kumar Mohapatra (Director, Central Sanskrit University, Puri), who discussed NEP’s role in advancing India’s educational landscape.