Odisha CM Majhi calls for better outcomes in health, nutrition and school education

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on October 8 directed officials to intensify efforts to reduce maternal, infant and neonatal mortality, tackle child malnutrition and improve the quality of school education.

Chairing a high-level meeting under the government’s PRAYASS initiative at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi reviewed the functioning of the Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development, and School and Mass Education departments. He called for better coordination and more effective delivery of essential services, with a focus on resolving problems at the grassroots level.

The PRAYASS initiative, which stands for Proactive Governance Attempt for Yielding Results and Advancing Social Sector, aims to provide a structured platform to identify complex social-sector problems and find timely, sustainable solutions.