Odisha CM hails NIT Rourkela for semiconductor chip designs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday took pride in indigenous semiconductor chip designs developed by NIT Rourkela and said his government is holding discussions with teams from Europe, Japan, and South Korea during the ongoing SEMICON India programme.
Majhi has been in Delhi to attend the event and hold talks with industrialists who are interested in investing in the state.
In a post on X, Majhi said, "Proud to see NIT Rourkela's indigenous chip designs featured among the Made-in-India semiconductor chips showcased at SEMICON India. It is a moment of immense pride for every Odia and a testament to the talent, innovation and research capabilities of our institutions."
He congratulated scientists, researchers and the entire NIT Rourkela team.
"Odisha is proud to see its talent contributing to India's semiconductor journey and the nation's march towards technological self-reliance," Majhi said.
The CM said India is steadily advancing towards a strong and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
"Discussions are scheduled to be held with teams from Europe, Japan, and South Korea, who have expressed keen interest in investing in Odisha," the chief minister said.
Before the CM's visit, two teams from Odisha had left for the national capital to arrange the roadshow on Friday as part of the state government's efforts to attract investments in various sectors, sources said.
The Delhi roadshow is expected to highlight opportunities in food processing and advanced industries, reinforcing Odisha's growing profile as an investment destination, they added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.