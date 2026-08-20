Odisha CM directs officials to construct additional block at SCB Medical College

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday asked officials concerned to construct an additional block for the medicine department at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Majhi gave the instruction while reviewing the progress made in transforming the medical college and hospital into a world-class healthcare institution through infrastructure and logistical upgrades.
During discussions at the meeting, officials reported that construction of four new clinical blocks and one residential block in the medical college is progressing rapidly.
While construction of the residential block is almost complete, officials reported that the clinical blocks will be finished by June next year, according to a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO).
The chief minister directed that another medicine block be constructed. He asked officers to identify a site for the proposed building and submit a proposal at the earliest.
To provide modern medical services to thousands of patients and their relatives visiting the medical college and hospital, the construction of new clinical block infrastructure needs to be expedited, he said.
The areas on both sides of the Taladanda canal adjacent to the hospital will be developed with wide roads and beautified to create a pleasant environment for patients and their relatives.
He directed the departmental officers concerned to complete the work of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) and the Taladanda canal connected traffic corridor within the stipulated time frame, the statement said.
The chief minister also took stock of the development of Hanuman Batika, a prominent religious tourist destination in Rourkela city, and the transformation of its surrounding areas.
The officers have been asked to develop required infrastructure for the convenience of devotees while keeping the sanctity and natural environment of the temple intact.
Along with this, the Works Department has been directed to prepare a detailed project report for the beautification of the surrounding area outside the temple, wide passageways and lighting.
Meanwhile, the state government decided to provide additional funds required for the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Jatni in Khurda district.
The hospital is being set up under the Centre's Department of Atomic Energy at par with the Tata Memorial Hospital. The Tata Steel Foundation is also providing funds for the cancer hospital, officials said.
As the number of beds of the proposed hospital has been enhanced from 200 to 385, the estimated cost has been enhanced.
On the instructions of the chief minister, the state government has decided to bear the additional funds required to enhance the number of beds, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.