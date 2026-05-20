Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2026 to be announced today for all streams

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is set to announce the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 20, for all streams including Arts, Science and Commerce. The results are expected to be declared around 12.30 pm, according to multiple media reports citing state education authorities.

Students who appeared for the Odisha Plus Two examinations will be able to access their results online through the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and CHSE Odisha.

Candidates will need their roll number and registration number to check and download their provisional marksheets online.

Apart from the official portals, students will also be able to access digital marksheets through DigiLocker.

The online scorecard is expected to include subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status and other examination-related details.

How to check Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Visit orissaresults.nic.in or CHSE Odisha Click on the Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2026 link Enter roll number and registration number Submit the details View and download the provisional marksheet

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking results online.