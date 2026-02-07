Odisha: BPUT publishes results in record two days after exams

ROURKELA: Displaying remarkable efficiency, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela on Thursday night published results of the second phase odd semester examination-2025-26 in just two days from the last date of the tests.
The semester examinations had commenced on January 12 and concluded on February 3, covering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including BTech, BArch, BPharm, BBA, BCA, IMBA, MArch, MPharm, MSc, MTech, MBA and MCA. A total of 67,963 students appeared the examinations.
BPUT vice-chancellor Prof Amiya Kumar Rath said immediately after conclusion of the first examination on January 12, the answer scripts were securely transported to the university headquarters at Rourkela the next day. Each answer script was coded, scanned and uploaded on the university’s examination portal for digital online evaluation.
This process was followed uniformly after every examination day.
Prof Rath said a total of 3,51,264 answer scripts were digitally evaluated during this period. The evaluation was carried out by 1,457 registered faculty members of the university across 58 dedicated nodal centres in Odisha.
To ensure quality and consistency in assessment, each teacher was permitted to evaluate a maximum of 40 answer scripts per day.
The evaluation activities were conducted from 7 am to 9 pm daily.
He said in compliance with the first statutes of the university, a meeting of the conducting board was held at 8 pm on Thursday.
All deans and nominated members thoroughly reviewed and approved the results. Following the formal approval, BPUT officially declared the results at 9 pm on Thursday.
Prof Rath said under the e-examinations system, results were initially being published within seven days after the examinations.
This was gradually reduced to five days and now to two days.
Timely publication of results reflects BPUT’s efforts to integrate technology with transparency and academic responsibility, he added.