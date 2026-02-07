Odisha: BPUT publishes results in record two days after exams

BPUT vice-chancellor Prof Amiya Kumar Rath said immediately after conclusion of the first examination on January 12, the answer scripts were securely transported to the university headquarters at Rourkela the next day. Each answer script was coded, scanned and uploaded on the university’s examination portal for digital online evaluation.

This process was followed uniformly after every examination day.

Prof Rath said a total of 3,51,264 answer scripts were digitally evaluated during this period. The evaluation was carried out by 1,457 registered faculty members of the university across 58 dedicated nodal centres in Odisha.