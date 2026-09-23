Odisha Bidesh Sikhyabruti Scheme 2026: Application deadline extended to September 30

The Government of Odisha has extended the last date to submit online applications under the Bidesh Sikhyabruti Scheme for the 2026 academic cycle.

According to the notification issued by the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, the application deadline has been extended from September 19 to September 30, 2026.

The scheme is intended for eligible Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students of Odisha who seek to pursue postgraduate and PhD programmes at top 200 QS-ranked foreign institutes or universities.