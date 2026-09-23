Odisha Bidesh Sikhyabruti Scheme 2026: Application deadline extended to September 30

The Government of Odisha has extended the last date to submit online applications under the Bidesh Sikhyabruti Scheme for the 2026 academic cycle.
According to the notification issued by the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, the application deadline has been extended from September 19 to September 30, 2026.
The scheme is intended for eligible Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students of Odisha who seek to pursue postgraduate and PhD programmes at top 200 QS-ranked foreign institutes or universities.
The Higher Education Department's broader description of the scheme states that the Bidesh Sikhyabruti Scheme is aimed at helping SC/ST students from Odisha gain access to global academic institutions and improve their academic and professional opportunities. The scheme is designed to support 50 students annually, with allocations across different streams.
Eligible candidates are required to submit their applications online through the Odisha State Scholarship Portal (OSS Portal).
Odisha State Scholarship Portal
Candidates should complete the application and submit it on or before September 30, 2026. The notification also advises applicants to refer to the detailed scheme guidelines available through the Higher Education Department before applying.
Applicants should carefully verify their eligibility, course details and the QS ranking requirement of the foreign university before submitting the application. They should also ensure that the information entered in the scholarship portal matches their academic and personal documents.
The deadline extension gives eligible students additional time to complete the online application process and upload the required information.
Important: The notification specifically mentions eligible SC/ST students seeking postgraduate and PhD courses in the top 200 QS-ranked foreign institutes/universities. Candidates should therefore refer to the detailed Bidesh Sikhyabruti Scheme guidelines on the Odisha Higher Education Department website for the complete eligibility conditions and financial assistance provisions.