Odisha-based Innocule Materials named in Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 list

Innocule Materials & Additives Pvt Ltd has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, a list that highlights emerging Indian companies that are seen as shaping the country’s industrial future.

The recognition places the Odisha-based firm among enterprises that are demonstrating innovation, measurable impact, and the potential to scale globally, as recognised by Forbes India, ANI reports.

Innocule, which specialises in performance chemicals and specialty additives for the mineral-processing industry, develops solutions that address operational problems across ore flow, filtration, dust suppression, sintering and fire-risk mitigation.

Company officials note that these technologies are designed to improve plant efficiency while reducing environmental and resource wastage, which are issues that continue to be central to India’s heavy-industry sector.

Managing Director Gyan Ranjan Das said the inclusion in the Select 200 affirms the company’s belief that science-led problem-solving can tackle some of the most persistent challenges faced by mining and mineral-processing units.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to research-driven innovation and motivates us to continue creating solutions that benefit our customers and the ecosystem," a statement from him read.

Co-founder Surbhi Sarna added that the recognition provides encouragement for the team as it seeks to expand its footprint beyond India.

According to the company, Innocule’s solutions have so far supported the processing of more than 50 million tonnes of minerals and helped prevent production losses that it estimates at over Rs 5,000 crore.

Its manufacturing facility in Khurda, Odisha, supplies products to several major mining and steel companies, and the firm says it is continuing to invest in research that supports sustainable industrial practices.

The DGEMS (D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit) platform is intended to identify companies that are building capabilities for long-term global competitiveness.