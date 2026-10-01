Odisha bandh held over school textbook errors, protesters seek Education Minister’s resignation

Bhubaneswar (PTI): A day-long shutdown call in Odisha by a farmers' rights outfit over alleged large-scale errors in school textbooks received a tepid response on Wednesday, with schools and shops closed in some parts of the state.
According to home department sources, the bandh was completely peaceful, barring some road blockades in the morning.
"The shutdown did not have any significant impact on the capital city. All government and private offices functioned as usual. Some protesters were detained after they allegedly attempted to block the road near Master Canteen Square," said Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M.
Business establishments and educational institutions remained closed at certain places in the wake of the bandh called by the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), police said.
Vehicular movement was impacted during the morning hours in Khurda, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Jagatsinghpur districts as protesters blocked roads and burnt tyres, they said.
NNKS national convener Akshya Kumar, who has been on hunger strike since September 6, however, thanked the people of Odisha for their support for the bandh. The farmers outfit has demanded the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond over the "errors" in textbooks used in government schools.
The outfit's members have been observing a relay hunger strike for 42 days since August 20.
Kumar said the bandh was called "as the state government did not take accountability for the errors in school textbooks" and warned of intensifying the stir if the minister does not resign..
Among the errors cited by the organisation were a reference to Niyamgiri Hills as being located in Jharkhand, a picture of the Karnataka assembly printed in place of the Odisha assembly and Isaac Newton described as a pilot.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.