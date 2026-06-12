Odisha announces free education from kindergarten to post-graduate levels in govt schools, colleges

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced free education from the kindergarten to postgraduate levels in government schools and colleges.
Majhi, while addressing a press conference on the occasion of the BJP government completing two years in office, said the move will benefit all students of the state, especially those from the economically backward classes and girls.
"In order to make education truly free and universal, my government is announcing to make education from KG to PG completely free of cost. Perhaps, such a step in the field of education will be implemented for the first time in the entire country in Odisha," the CM said.
Majhi said the decision will strengthen the foundation of the state's youth and contribute to long-term development.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.