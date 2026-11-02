Obscene WhatsApp messages expose ragging scandal at Barmer medical college; 80 students face disciplinary action

Jaipur: A serious ragging scandal has come to light at the Government Medical College in Barmer, Rajasthan, where senior students allegedly sent obscene messages and content to juniors and subjected them to verbal abuse and mental harassment.

Acting on complaints from the affected students, the Government Medical College administration has taken strict disciplinary action against 80 students following an investigation and recommendations by the Anti-Ragging Committee.

As part of the action, 13 students have been permanently expelled from the hostel of the Government Medical College, while six have been suspended from academic activities for 60 days. Seven other students have been barred from attending classes for 30 days.