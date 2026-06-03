Vignan’s University unveils State-of-the-art Google AI lab

Guntur: Vignan’s University has launched a state-of-the-art Google AI Lab at its Vadlamudi campus in Guntur district, marking a major step toward equipping students with global-level skills in advanced technologies.
The facility, set up under the Department of Advanced Computer Science and Engineering in collaboration with Gemini Enterprise for Education, was inaugurated today in the presence of Google Cloud leaders and industry partners.
Vice-Chancellor K.V. Krishna Kishore said the lab is designed to foster innovation, research capabilities, and industry collaboration, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Generative AI, and Cloud Computing.
Senior Google Cloud executives including Ashish Vattal, Vaibhav Kumar, Navisha Prabhakar, and Pratiksha Anand, along with Henotic Group CEO B. Malleshu, attended the launch.
The AI Lab will provide students direct access to cutting-edge AI tools, Google Cloud technologies, and industry-driven solutions. It aims to promote AI-driven learning, encourage research and innovation, and support faculty and students in developing practical solutions to real-world challenges.
Through collaborations with Google Cloud and Gemini Solutions, the centre will offer industry-aligned training, projects, and research opportunities, preparing students with future-ready skills.
Officials noted that the initiative will not only prepare students for global employment opportunities but also nurture a startup culture and strengthen research in emerging technologies.
The Vice-Chancellor described the Google AI Lab as a milestone in Vignan’s mission to deliver world-class education and innovation opportunities, ensuring students are ready to meet future technological challenges.