Obesity drug ads under scrutiny as regulator warns of strict action

NEW DELHI: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued strict warning against any surrogate advertisements, including awareness campaigns, for prescription-only drugs.

The regulator in an advisory said, “Any promotional activity, including so-called 'awareness campaigns' that function as a surrogate advertisement for prescription-only drugs shall be viewed seriously and may be treated as irrational or misleading marketing practice.”

The advisory issued by DCGI Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said all manufacturers, importers, and marketing authorisation holders should ensure strict compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules.