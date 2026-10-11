“OBCs entitled to 14% reservation, not 27%, in public services and higher education”: MP High Court



It added, “This case is not about grant of reservation but extent of reservation. OBCs are certainly entitled to get reservation to the extent of 14 percent. However, the case is not made out for increasing the reservation from 14% to 27%. No extraordinary conditions or emergent situations exist as per judgment rendered by the Apex Court in the case of Indra Sawhney and later on reiterated in the case of Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil. Therefore, the ceiling limit of 50%, as fixed by the Supreme Court of India, is to be adhered to. Thus, OBCs are entitled for reservation to the extent of 14%, not 27%, in Public Services and Higher Education.”

Additionally, the Court also protected appointments made under the 2019 Amendment Act until September 29, 2022, stating that the OBC candidates appointed against posts exceeding the 14 per cent quota, up to 27 per cent, during that period will not be removed. Their appointments would be adjusted in the next three recruitment drives.