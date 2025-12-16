NYUAD scientists develop AI tool to speed discovery of life-supporting microbes

Abu Dhabi: Scientists at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have developed a powerful new artificial intelligence tool called LA⁴SR that can rapidly identify previously overlooked proteins in microalgae - tiny organisms that produce much of the Earth's oxygen and support entire aquatic ecosystems.



This breakthrough will allow scientists to speed up the search for new natural compounds and enzymes that could support future clean energy solutions.

It will also help researchers better understand how microscopic life adapts to changing environments and open new possibilities for monitoring water quality and tracking how ecosystems respond to climate shifts.



Microalgae are essential to life on the planet, yet many of their proteins are difficult to detect because they are mixed with proteins from other microorganisms.

