NVIDIA’s official AI courses to reach enterprises, campuses, and learners via CloudThat

NVIDIA has appointed Bengaluru-based CloudThat as an Education Services Partner in India, with the company saying it is the first partner of its kind in the country authorised to deliver NVIDIA’s official training in artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing.

The partnership is expected to expand access to NVIDIA’s industry-aligned courses for enterprises, academic institutions, and individual learners, at a time when demand for practical AI skills is rising across sectors. CloudThat said the programmes will cover areas such as AI model development, computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI, and deployment at production scale.