NVIDIA’s official AI courses to reach enterprises, campuses, and learners via CloudThat

NVIDIA has appointed Bengaluru-based CloudThat as an Education Services Partner in India, with the company saying it is the first partner of its kind in the country authorised to deliver NVIDIA’s official training in artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing.
The partnership is expected to expand access to NVIDIA’s industry-aligned courses for enterprises, academic institutions, and individual learners, at a time when demand for practical AI skills is rising across sectors. CloudThat said the programmes will cover areas such as AI model development, computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI, and deployment at production scale.
As part of the training, learners are expected to get hands-on exposure to elements of NVIDIA’s AI ecosystem, including GPU-accelerated labs, curated development environments, pre-built models, and workflow tools, aimed at supporting experimentation beyond structured sessions.
The company said the courses will be delivered by its instructors, including two NVIDIA-certified trainers. It also pointed to growing industry requirements for roles linked to AI engineering, data science, machine learning operations (MLOps), robotics, simulation, and AI infrastructure, particularly as organisations attempt to operationalise AI use-cases.
The announcement comes after an NVIDIA team visit to CloudThat’s Bengaluru office during the company’s India tour. NVIDIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang was quoted as saying, “This is India’s moment. You have to seize the opportunity.” He added, “It makes complete sense that India should manufacture its own AI. You should not export data to import intelligence.”
CloudThat Founder and CEO Bhavesh Goswami said, “India must build AI that reflects our data, our needs, and our scale,” adding that the focus should be on talent development alongside investments in GPU infrastructure.