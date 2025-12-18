NVIDIA partners with CloudThat to provide Education services in India

NVIDIA has selected CloudThat, a Bengaluru-based technology training and consulting firm, as its first education services partner in India. With this collaboration, CloudThat has become the country’s first edtech company authorised to deliver NVIDIA’s official education programmes focused on AI and accelerated computing.

Under the partnership, CloudThat will offer NVIDIA’s training programmes to enterprises, academic institutions and individual learners. The courses are designed to build practical expertise in developing, training, optimising and deploying AI systems for real-world applications, including computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI and large-scale production deployments.

The programmes will be delivered by CloudThat’s instructors, including India’s first two NVIDIA-certified trainers, and will provide learners access to NVIDIA’s AI ecosystem. This includes GPU-accelerated labs, curated development environments, pre-built models and specialised workflow tools.