NVIDIA partners with CloudThat to provide Education services in India

NVIDIA has selected CloudThat, a Bengaluru-based technology training and consulting firm, as its first education services partner in India. With this collaboration, CloudThat has become the country’s first edtech company authorised to deliver NVIDIA’s official education programmes focused on AI and accelerated computing.
Under the partnership, CloudThat will offer NVIDIA’s training programmes to enterprises, academic institutions and individual learners. The courses are designed to build practical expertise in developing, training, optimising and deploying AI systems for real-world applications, including computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI and large-scale production deployments.
The programmes will be delivered by CloudThat’s instructors, including India’s first two NVIDIA-certified trainers, and will provide learners access to NVIDIA’s AI ecosystem. This includes GPU-accelerated labs, curated development environments, pre-built models and specialised workflow tools.
During NVIDIA’s recent India tour, CEO Jensen Huang remarked, “This is India’s moment. You have to seize the opportunity,” adding that the country should focus on building AI systems rooted in its own data rather than exporting data and importing intelligence.
CloudThat Founder and CEO Bhavesh Goswami said, “With India investing heavily in GPU infrastructure, the next critical step is developing the skilled talent required to unlock its full potential,” adding that the collaboration aims to prepare the next generation of AI professionals across sectors.
The partnership is expected to address the growing demand for AI talent across IT services, banking and financial services, manufacturing, retail and the public sector, while expanding career pathways in AI engineering, data science, MLOps, robotics and AI infrastructure.