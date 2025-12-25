Nurses withdraw strike after talks with Tamil Nadu health minister

CHENNAI: Nurses who have been protesting for the last one week, withdrew their protest after assurance from Health Minister Ma Subramanian that around 1,000 nurses will be regularised in the first phase and the remaining will be absorbed in a phased manner subsequently, on Wednesday.

Subramanian held talks online with various representatives in the district affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Nurses Empowerment Association who were on protest stating that around 8,000 nurses were still working on contractual appointments.