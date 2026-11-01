Number of educated unemployed people continues to rise in Bangladesh: Report

Education system in Bangladesh has been facing difficulty in keeping pace with rapid technological advances and changes in the global economy. Much of the existing education system in Bangladesh is theoretical and dependent on rote learning while modern industry, business and technology need practical knowledge, problem-solving abilities and knowledge to work on new technologies, resulting in many young people getting to know the gap between what they have learnt and what employers expect from them only when they step in the job market. As a result, the number of educated unemployed people continues to increase in Bangladesh, while domestic firms are forced to recruit people from abroad in various important positions as the country lacks suitably skilled workers.