Number of Australians with young-onset dementia set to rise 40 pc by 2054

Canberra: The number of Australians younger than 65 living with dementia is projected to increase by 40 per cent by 2054, according to new data released on Thursday.

The data from Dementia Australia, the national peak body supporting people living with dementia and their families, revealed that the number of Australians estimated to be living with dementia has increased to 446,500, up from 433,300 in 2025.