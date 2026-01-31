Nuclear energy crucial for AI power demand, says Ashwini Vaishnaw



Responding to a question on AI's energy requirements, Vaishnaw said, "Nuclear power will be very important part going forward. Major reforms were done in the nuclear power sector, positioning it as an important part of the AI energy infrastructure and the energy layer going forward."

The minister framed the AI shift as an ongoing journey and said, "Uses of AI are gaining popularity in India. This is just the first innings, and much more is yet to come.

He further said the stakeholders must "rapidly embrace the change," adopt AI to solve "population scale problems," and at the same time protect society from harmful impacts.

He also said India is engaging with "about 100 countries," and that one theme of the Working Groups is the "correct governance framework" ensuring AI is "safe and trusted."



In response to question about global dependence on critical AI hardware and export control measures, Vaishnaw said India must work on each and every layer of this entire stack.



"India cannot leave any one of these layers and that progress is being made in a very methodical step-by-step manner, with a focus on building very important strength on at least two out of the five layers."