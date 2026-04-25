NUALS students win international honour at Jessup Moot Court competition

Kochi: Students of NUALS have achieved a major international milestone by winning an award at the prestigious Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition held in the United States.
The team won the Richard R Baxter Award for the best Applicant Memorial, a category that recognises excellence in written submissions on behalf of the applicant's side, a release from the government said on Friday.
The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) team comprised final-year students Anasrutha Roy, Divya Upadhyay, Niyati Prabhu and Shruti Susan Mathew, along with fourth-year student Ustat Kaur Sethi.
The White & Case International Rounds of the competition were held from March 28 to April 4 at the Capitol Hill Hyatt Regency in Washington, DC, the release said.
The award is given in recognition of the quality of legal arguments presented in written memorials, reflecting the team's research skills, analytical ability and drafting expertise.
This year's edition saw participation from 806 teams representing 99 countries.
"Commonly known as the Jessup Moot, the competition is regarded as the world's largest and oldest international moot court contest in the field of public international law. In the competition, student teams argue a hypothetical dispute between countries, modelled on proceedings before the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations," the statement said.
Teams are required to prepare arguments for both the applicant and respondent's sides, aimed at developing advocacy skills and practical legal training, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.