NTRUHS AP NEET UG Merit List 2026 to be released soon at drntr.uhsap.in

The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) is expected to release the final AP NEET UG 2026 merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions soon on its official website, drntr.uhsap.in. NTRUHS had earlier released the NEET UG 2026 rank-wise qualified list of candidates from Andhra Pradesh. It contains candidates' NEET roll numbers, NEET ranks and scores who meet the prescribed qualifying cut-offs.

Applicants must note that the rank list released on July 31 is different from the NTRUHS AP NEET UG merit list 2026 that will be released soon. The rank list will have the state ranks of candidates based on NEET UG AIR. Those who featured in the state rank list are allowed to register for the counselling process. NTRUHS releases a separate merit list because not all students featured on the rank list register for the counselling process. Seat allotment is based purely on merit rank, not state rank.

NEET UG 2026 qualifying cut-off for AP admissions

According to the NTRUHS notification, candidates had to meet the NEET UG qualifying criteria prescribed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The cut-off scores listed by the university are:

UR/EWS: 50th percentile — 715 to 213

OBC: 40th percentile — 212 to 177

SC: 40th percentile — 212 to 177

ST: 40th percentile — 212 to 177

UR/EWS and PwBD: 45th percentile — 212 to 194

OBC/SC/ST and PwBD: 40th percentile, with the corresponding prescribed score ranges.

Once the final state merit list is released, eligible candidates can proceed to the next stages of AP NEET UG counselling, including choice filling/web-option entry and subsequent seat allotment, according to the schedule announced by NTRUHS.