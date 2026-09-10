NTRUHS AP BSc Nursing Admission 2026: Application form released, check documents required

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh, has released the online application form for admission to the BSc Nursing 4-Year Degree Course for the academic year 2026-27. The application process opened at 6 pm on September 9 and will remain open until 7 pm on September 16, 2026.

The admission process is for Competent Authority Quota seats in government nursing colleges and Category A seats in private unaided non-minority and minority nursing colleges affiliated with NTRUHS. The university will prepare the state merit list based on candidates' NEET UG 2026 rank/score and applicable eligibility rules.