NTRUHS AP BSc Nursing Admission 2026: Application form released, check documents required

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh, has released the online application form for admission to the BSc Nursing 4-Year Degree Course for the academic year 2026-27. The application process opened at 6 pm on September 9 and will remain open until 7 pm on September 16, 2026.
The admission process is for Competent Authority Quota seats in government nursing colleges and Category A seats in private unaided non-minority and minority nursing colleges affiliated with NTRUHS. The university will prepare the state merit list based on candidates' NEET UG 2026 rank/score and applicable eligibility rules.
NTRUHS AP BSc Nursing 2026: Who can apply?
Candidates must have appeared for NEET UG 2026 conducted by the National Testing Agency.
They must also have passed:
Two-year Intermediate from the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English, or
10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from a recognised board such as CBSE, ICSE, NIOS or another equivalent board recognised by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, or
Intermediate Vocational with a bridge course in Biological and Physical Sciences.
For eligibility based on Class 12 marks, OC candidates must have at least 45% aggregate in the science subjects, while SC, ST and BC candidates need at least 40%.
Candidates must be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2026. There is no upper age limit. Both male and female candidates are eligible, subject to the applicable rules and the list of colleges admitting male candidates to be notified during counselling.
NTRUHS AP BSc Nursing 2026: Application fee
The application and processing fee is:
OC candidates: Rs 2,500, plus bank charges
BC/SC/ST candidates: Rs 2,000, plus bank charges
The fee has to be paid online through debit card, credit card or net banking. The fee is non-refundable.
NTRUHS AP BSc Nursing 2026: Documents required
Candidates should keep scanned copies of the following documents ready before filling the form:
NEET UG 2026 rank card
SSC marks memo or equivalent document showing date of birth
Intermediate/Class 12 marks memo
Intermediate or equivalent transfer certificate
Equivalency certificate from the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, if Class 12 was completed from a board other than BIE, Andhra Pradesh
Two-year Intermediate or equivalent study certificates
Study certificates from Class 6 to Class 10
Documents supporting AP non-local status, where applicable
Local Status Certificate for candidates who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, where applicable
Integrated Community/Caste Certificate, where applicable
Minority Certificate or BC-C certificate, where applicable
PwBD certificate, where applicable
Latest income certificate of parent or valid white ration card, where applicable
Overseas Certificate for PIO/OCI candidates, where applicable
Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Voter ID
Recent passport-size photograph
Specimen signature
The university specifies a maximum file size of 1,000 KB for PDF documents. The photograph and signature must be uploaded in JPG or JPEG format, with a maximum size of 500 KB each.
How to apply
Candidates need to complete the application online through the NTRUHS admission portal. The application link is available through the university website and directs candidates to the AP UHS admissions portal.
The process involves entering the required details, paying the application fee and uploading the scanned certificates, photograph and signature.
The university has cautioned candidates to check all uploaded documents before submitting the application. Applications can be rejected if mandatory certificates are missing, details are incomplete, or uploaded documents are unclear or not properly scanned.
The application submitted now will be considered for subsequent counselling rounds, subject to the candidate meeting the eligibility requirements. NTRUHS will release the provisional and final merit positions and later notify candidates about web options and counselling. Candidates will have to regularly check the university website for further updates, as individual notifications will not be sent.
At the time of joining the allotted college, candidates will have to produce the printout of the application, provisional verification form and original certificates for final verification. Any discrepancy in the documents can lead to cancellation of the provisional allotment.
Application window: September 9, 6 pm to September 16, 7 pm, 2026
Course: BSc Nursing, 4-Year Degree Course
Admission basis: NEET UG 2026 rank/score